Cordless Detail Sander : Efficient Woodworking with the 20V Cordless Detail Sander: Includes 1X2.0A Battery & Charger, 15000 OPM Mouse Detail Sander, 15PCS Sandpapers, and Dust Collection System Tools for Furniture

Woodworking Cordless Detail Sander: 20V Handheld Tool with 1X2.0A Battery & Charger, 15000 OPM Mouse Detail Sander and 15PCS Sandpapers. Features an Efficient Dust Collection System for Wood Furniture and Other Projects.



Price: $229.98 - $89.99

Cordless Detail Sander for Woodworking,20V Hand Sander with 1X2.0A Battery & Charger, 15000 OPM Mouse Detail Sander with 15PCS Sandpapers, Efficient Dust Collection System Tools for Wood Furniture is a versatile tool that is perfect for woodworking and other detail works. This sander runs at 15,000 orbits per minute with 2.0A Amps of power, allowing users to finish their work quickly and efficiently. With a soft-grip handle that offers a multi-position grip, it is easy to maneuver and operate.

One of the most impressive features of this tool is its dust collection system. The special design keeps the dust bag attached firmly, and there is no need to worry about the bag falling off during use. The reusable dust bag reduces cleaning work, and it keeps the work area clean, making it an ideal tool for indoor detail works. It is easy to install and remove, making it a convenient tool to use.

This sander comes with 15 pieces of detail sandpaper, including 60 grits *5 & 80 grits *5 & 120 grits *5. The coarse, medium, and fine grades of sandpaper make it possible to be widely used for grinding and polishing metal, wood, rubber, leather, plastic, stone, glass, old furniture, and other materials. The hook and loop design of the sandpaper makes changing sandpaper easy and takes only one second, making it a convenient tool to use.

In conclusion, the Cordless Detail Sander for Woodworking,20V Hand Sander with 1X2.0A Battery & Charger, 15000 OPM Mouse Detail Sander with 15PCS Sandpapers, Efficient Dust Collection System Tools for Wood Furniture is a versatile and efficient tool that is perfect for woodworking and other detail works. With its high-efficiency of up to 15000 OPM, dust collection system, and 15 pieces of detail sandpaper, it is a tool that provides excellent value for money. The product also comes with a full three-year warranty that protects against any damage or defects, making it a reliable and durable tool that users can trust.



