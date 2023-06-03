Cordless Reel Lawn Mower : Electric Cordless Reel Lawn Mower – Scotts Outdoor Power Tools, 20-Volt, 16-Inch

Electric Cordless Reel Lawn Mower by Scotts Outdoor Power Tools – 20-Volt, 16-Inch



Maintaining a well-manicured lawn can be a challenging task, especially if you’re using a traditional gas-powered mower. Not only are they noisy and polluting, but they also require constant maintenance and can be expensive to operate in the long run. Fortunately, the new generation of cordless electric reel mowers offers a more eco-friendly and convenient solution for keeping your lawn neat and tidy. One such product is the 20-volt 2.0Ah battery-powered reel mower that comes with a fast charger and a bundle of features that make lawn care a breeze.

One of the standout features of this reel mower is its powerful brushless motor that delivers sufficient power to cut through tough grass and weeds without the need for gas or oil. The brushless design also ensures that the motor runs quietly and efficiently while extending the lifespan of the mower. The cutting width of 16 inches is another highlight, as it allows you to cover more ground in less time, making this mower ideal for small to medium-sized lawns. Additionally, the single height adjustment feature lets you choose between three cutting heights, ranging from 1.54 inches to 2.8 inches, depending on the length of your grass.

Another advantage of this electric reel mower is that it comes with a grass catcher, which saves you the hassle of raking or sweeping the cut grass afterward. The catcher is easy to install and detach, making it a convenient accessory for keeping your lawn clean and tidy. If you prefer to mulch your grass clippings, you can also use the mower without the catcher and let the cut grass decompose naturally, providing valuable nutrients for your lawn.

One of the most significant benefits of a cordless electric reel mower is the freedom it gives you to cut your lawn without being tethered to a power outlet or a long extension cord. This reel mower is designed to be used with or without the battery, which means you can use it as a traditional push mower if the battery runs out or you prefer the exercise. The battery life is impressive, too, as it can last up to 45 minutes on a single charge, depending on the grass length and thickness. The fast charger can fully charge the battery in as little as 60 minutes, which means you can have your mower ready to go in no time.

Comfort and ease of use are other features that make this reel mower a popular choice among homeowners. The foam grip on the handle provides a comfortable and secure grip, reducing hand fatigue and enhancing control during operation. The mower is also lightweight and easy to maneuver, thanks to the durable 8.5-inch polymer wheels in the front and 2.2-inch rear wheels, which allow you to navigate around obstacles and tight spaces with ease. Additionally, the handle is detachable, and the power cord can be wound around the mower, making it easy to store in a small space.

In conclusion, the 20-volt 2.0Ah battery-powered reel mower with a cutting width of 16 inches and a grass catcher is a modern and convenient lawn care tool that offers many benefits over traditional gas-powered mowers. It is powerful, eco-friendly, and easy to use, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to maintain a beautiful lawn without the hassle of gas or cords. The adjustable blade height, foam grip, and detachable handle are just a few features that make this reel mower a top-rated product in its category. Whether you have a small or medium-sized lawn, this cordless electric reel mower is an excellent investment that will save you time, money, and effort in the long run.



