“Cordon Bleu Recipe”: How to Make Chicken Cordon Bleu: A Simple French Recipe

Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make meal that will impress your guests, look no further than this classic French dish. Chicken Cordon Bleu is a staple of French cuisine, and it’s easy to see why. Tender chicken breasts are stuffed with ham and cheese, then breaded and baked to perfection. The result is a mouth-watering combination of flavors and textures that will have your taste buds singing.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 slices of ham

4 slices of Swiss cheese

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Place the chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound them to an even thickness of about 1/2 inch. Place a slice of ham and a slice of Swiss cheese on each chicken breast. Roll up the chicken breasts, tucking in the sides as you go. In a shallow dish, mix together the flour, salt, and pepper. In another shallow dish, mix together the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese. In a third shallow dish, beat the eggs. Dip each chicken breast in the flour mixture, then the egg mixture, and then the breadcrumb mixture, making sure to coat each side evenly. Place the chicken breasts in a greased baking dish and drizzle with melted butter. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Variations

While this recipe is delicious as-is, there are a few variations you can try to mix things up:

Swap out the ham and Swiss cheese for prosciutto and provolone for a slightly different flavor profile.

Add some herbs or spices to the breadcrumb mixture for extra flavor. Rosemary, thyme, and paprika are all good options.

Serve with a side of creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans for a classic French meal.

Conclusion

Chicken Cordon Bleu is a classic French dish that’s sure to impress your dinner guests. And with this easy-to-follow recipe, you can have it on the table in no time. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how delicious it can be?

Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe Easy French Cordon Bleu Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu Homemade Cordon Bleu Baked Chicken Cordon Bleu

News Source : IEWI COOK

Source Link :Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe | French Cordon Bleu/