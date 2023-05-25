“Cordon Bleu Recipe”: How to Make Chicken Cordon Bleu: A Simple French Recipe

Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make meal that will impress your guests, look no further than this classic French dish. Chicken Cordon Bleu is a staple of French cuisine, and it’s easy to see why. Tender chicken breasts are stuffed with ham and cheese, then breaded and baked to perfection. The result is a mouth-watering combination of flavors and textures that will have your taste buds singing.
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 4 slices of ham
- 4 slices of Swiss cheese
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 375°F.
- Place the chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound them to an even thickness of about 1/2 inch.
- Place a slice of ham and a slice of Swiss cheese on each chicken breast.
- Roll up the chicken breasts, tucking in the sides as you go.
- In a shallow dish, mix together the flour, salt, and pepper.
- In another shallow dish, mix together the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese.
- In a third shallow dish, beat the eggs.
- Dip each chicken breast in the flour mixture, then the egg mixture, and then the breadcrumb mixture, making sure to coat each side evenly.
- Place the chicken breasts in a greased baking dish and drizzle with melted butter.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden brown.
Variations
While this recipe is delicious as-is, there are a few variations you can try to mix things up:
- Swap out the ham and Swiss cheese for prosciutto and provolone for a slightly different flavor profile.
- Add some herbs or spices to the breadcrumb mixture for extra flavor. Rosemary, thyme, and paprika are all good options.
- Serve with a side of creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans for a classic French meal.
Conclusion
Chicken Cordon Bleu is a classic French dish that’s sure to impress your dinner guests. And with this easy-to-follow recipe, you can have it on the table in no time. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how delicious it can be?
