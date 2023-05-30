“CorelDraw Assaish Name Tutorial”: CorelDraw Tutorial: Writing Assaish Name in English and Urdu

Introduction

CorelDraw is one of the most popular graphic design software used by designers worldwide. It is a versatile tool that allows designers to create stunning designs for various purposes. One of the essential aspects of CorelDraw is the ability to write names in different languages. In this tutorial, we will explore how to write the name “Assaish” in English and Urdu using CorelDraw.

Step 1: Creating a New Document

The first step is to create a new document in CorelDraw. To do this, open CorelDraw and click on “File” in the top left corner. From the drop-down menu, select “New” or press “Ctrl+N” on your keyboard. A new window will pop up, allowing you to customize your document’s size, orientation, and other settings. Set the width and height of the document to your preferred size and click “OK” to save your settings.

Step 2: Choosing the Font

CorelDraw comes with a wide range of fonts that you can use to write names in different languages. To choose the font for writing the name “Assaish,” click on the “Text” tool in the left-hand toolbar. Click on the document where you want to write the name and start typing. You can adjust the font size and style from the options bar at the top of the screen.

For writing the name in English, you can choose any font that you like. Some popular choices include Arial, Times New Roman, and Calibri. For Urdu, you can choose a font that supports the Urdu script, such as Jameel Noori Nastaleeq, Nafees Nastaleeq, or Alvi Nastaleeq.

Step 3: Changing the Language

To write the name “Assaish” in Urdu, you need to change the language setting in CorelDraw. To do this, click on the “Text” tool in the left-hand toolbar and select the text that you want to convert to Urdu. Click on the “Language” drop-down menu in the options bar at the top of the screen and select “Urdu (Pakistan).” This will change the text to the Urdu script.

Step 4: Writing Assaish in English

To write the name “Assaish” in English, select the font of your choice and click on the document where you want to write the name. Type “Assaish” and adjust the font size and style as needed. You can also change the color of the text by clicking on the “Fill” or “Outline” options in the options bar.

Step 5: Writing Assaish in Urdu

To write the name “Assaish” in Urdu, select a font that supports the Urdu script and change the language setting to “Urdu (Pakistan).” Click on the document where you want to write the name and start typing “اسیش.” You can adjust the font size and style as needed. You can also change the color of the text by clicking on the “Fill” or “Outline” options in the options bar.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CorelDraw is an excellent tool for writing names in different languages. Whether you want to write a name in English or Urdu, CorelDraw has all the features you need to create stunning designs. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can easily write the name “Assaish” in both English and Urdu. So, go ahead and create your own designs with CorelDraw today!

