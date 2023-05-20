Corey Conners PGA Tour: PGA Tour is Corey Conners’ Priority: LIV Golf Not on His Radar as He Enjoys Life on Tour

1. #PGATourPride

2. #StayTrueToPGA

3. #PGAforLife

4. #NoLIVGolfNeeded

5. #PGAAllTheWay

This section on Corey Conners’ stance on the Saudi-backed tour was produced by the editorial department and the client did not have any input or review prior to publication. Stay up to date with the latest from Jon McCarthy by signing up for email updates. Conners, a Canadian golfer, is currently competing in the PGA Championship and has previously stated that he has no interest in joining the rival tour. He expressed his contentment with playing on the PGA Tour and his desire to climb up the world rankings. While he may change his mind in the future, this is where he stood less than a year ago on the issue. Comments are welcome but are subject to moderation and should remain relevant and respectful.

1. PGA Tour

2. Professional golf

3. Golf career

4. Athlete mindset

5. Sponsorship deals

Source Link :Corey Conners not interested in LIV Golf: ‘Life’s so good on PGA Tour’/