Corey Fannin Death -Obituary – Dead : KJA Executive Committee member, Corey Fannin has Died .

KJA Executive Committee member, Corey Fannin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Kentucky Justice Association is with Corey Tomas Fannin and 4 others . Yesterday at 3:51 PM · Dear friends and fellow KJA members: I know we are all heavy hearted from the news of the loss of our friend and KJA Executive Committee member, Corey Fannin. Corey was brilliant, kind, funny and thoughtful and will be greatly missed by all. Many of you have asked how we as friends, colleagues, and fellow KJA members can be of help to his family in their time of mourning. KJA is setting up a fund for you to make donations for the benefit of the Fannin Family (e.g. for Corey’s children’s education expenses, etc.). You can make an online donation here – https://www.kentuckyjusticeassociation.org/?pg=Contribute… or mail a check made payable to the Kentucky Justice Association with Fannin in the memo line. Kentucky Justice Association 10602 Timberwood Circle, Suite 8 Louisville, KY 40223 Also, I want you all to know that if you ever need to talk or need support in this stressful time, please reach out to me and your friends and colleagues here at KJA. Our profession can take a toll on us, and we need the support of each other. Especially in this time of isolation due to COVID. Rhonda Hatfield-Jeffers President, Kentucky Justice Association +3 103103 10 Comments 60 Shares Like Comment Share