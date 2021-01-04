Corey Hines Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pastor Corey Hines has Died .

Corey Hines has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.

Comfort Fedoke 8 hrs · A long time friend Corey Hines passed away last night and it hurts because I wish I reconnected with him. We kept in touch and wished each other good fortune, but it hits different when it’s this unexpected. When you think you have time and God had other plans . Sending light and healing to his beautiful family and his church who cherished him dearly . I found this throwback pic of Corey in middle school , we use to call him big toe lol … Your humorous spirit lives on through all who encounter you friend and I will hold on to all our conversations in our adult years . Thank you for the light you shined here on earth.

Tieshia Johnson wrote

Pastor Corey you are a great man. Words can’t describe how much we appreciate you. You have walked with us and lead by example. You have watched us grow and blossom into the the people we are today and never judging, and we are forever grateful for that. You where not only our Pastor but our friend. It was an absolute honor being under your leadership and guidance. We are so thankful and blessed that your name Corey Hines will forever be on our marriage license. And for that our marriage will forever be blessed.

My heart goes out your family Wife and children…

We love you, may you Rest In Heaven until we meet again.

Darius Johnson wrote

It was as an Honor to have been under your leadership You was more than a Pastor to me and you treated me like family and stayed on me about marriage even brought me and my Wife to a marriage conference before marriage and helped me on my journey to marriage and finding my purpose you told me a few days ago that it was a Honor for you to have lead and pastored me and my family and to marry us you made it your mission before you left that you see ya boy Married and I’m blessed to have been apart of your mission before you left you will foreva be my PASSAH MY BIG BRO