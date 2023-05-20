Corey Mumford homicide : Arrests made in Corey Mumford homicide case: Jhalir Henry and Donregus Holland charged

“Two Suspects Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Corey Mumford in Laurel, Delaware”

Two individuals have been arrested by the Delaware State Police in relation to the homicide case involving 18-year-old Corey Mumford in Laurel, Delaware. Jhalir Henry, 27, of Delmar, Delaware, and Donregus Holland, 28, of Hurlock, Maryland, have been charged with Murder First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy First Degree. The tragic incident occurred on April 14, 2023, near the 100 block of Sunset Drive at the Wexford Village Apartments, where Corey Mumford was found by the Laurel Police Department with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. Due to the complexity of the case, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation. Jhalir Henry was arrested on April 21, 2023, in a collaborative effort between the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the Salisbury Police Department, and the Delaware State Police. Donregus Holland, the second suspect, was identified on May 18, 2023, and was arrested by the Maryland Marshals Task Force and the Maryland State Police on Andrews Street in Hurlock, Maryland. Holland is currently awaiting extradition to Delaware and faces additional charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited.

