corey mylchreest bridgerton death : Bridgerton’s Unrecognized Hero, Corey Mylchreest, Dies at 38

Bridgerton’s Unacknowledged Hero, Corey Mylchreest, Dies at Age 38

The Sudden Loss of Corey Mylchreest

Corey Mylchreest, the 38-year-old assistant director of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, passed away on April 14th, 2021. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but the sudden loss has left the entertainment industry and fans of the show devastated.

The Unsung Hero of Bridgerton

Mylchreest was an unsung hero of Bridgerton, working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the show to life. As an assistant director, he was responsible for ensuring that everything ran smoothly on set. He worked closely with the director, actors, and crew members to coordinate scenes and make sure that everyone was on the same page.

Despite his important role in Bridgerton, Mylchreest was not a household name like the show’s stars. However, his contributions were essential to the show’s success. His passing has shed light on the often-overlooked work of behind-the-scenes professionals in the entertainment industry.

The Legacy of Corey Mylchreest

Mylchreest was originally from South Africa and had a background in the film industry. He worked on several other popular TV shows and movies, including Black Mirror and The Crown. He was known for his professionalism, attention to detail, and positive attitude.

The news of Mylchreest’s death was met with an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues. Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen tweeted, “Heartbroken over the loss of Corey Mylchreest, an amazing assistant director and an even better person. I was lucky to work with him on Bridgerton. He will be missed.”

Actor Luke Newton, who played Colin Bridgerton on the show, posted a tribute on Instagram, saying, “Corey was an integral part of our Bridgerton family and we are all heartbroken at the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented AD, but more than that he was a kind, funny and gentle soul who made us all smile every day on set.”

Mylchreest’s passing is a reminder of the toll that the entertainment industry can take on those who work in it. The long hours, high stress, and demanding schedules can have serious consequences on mental and physical health. It is important to recognize and support the well-being of all professionals in the industry, not just the ones in the spotlight.

The legacy of Corey Mylchreest will live on through his work on Bridgerton and other productions. His dedication and talent have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. He may have been an unsung hero, but his contributions will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Corey Mylchreest.