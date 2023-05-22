Corey Smith, victim of motorcycle crash on Outer Loop : Victim identified in motorcycle crash: Corey Smith of Louisville

Posted on May 22, 2023

“Corey Smith of Louisville identified as victim in Outer Loop motorcycle crash”

The man who died in a motorcycle crash on Outer Loop has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Corey Smith, a 32-year-old resident of Louisville. The incident occurred at the intersection of Robbs Lane and Outer Loop on Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. According to the police report, an SUV hit Smith while attempting to make a left turn onto Robbs Lane. Sadly, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the SUV received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UofL Hospital. The LMPD’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating the incident, and no charges have been filed yet.

