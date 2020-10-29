Cori Burns Death -Dead-Obituaries : Cori Burns has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Cori Burns has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“The Cooligans on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of @ATLUTD fan Cori Burns Please help if you can. If you can’t, we completely understand, maybe share it out and help get the word out ”

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of @ATLUTD fan Cori Burns Please help if you can. If you can’t, we completely understand, maybe share it out and help get the word outhttps://t.co/h0y3v7zyK1 — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) October 29, 2020

Tributes

Hey, while we have you, we wanted send our thoughts and love to @atlutdfantv tonight. Cori Burns, a contributor and Atlanta United fan passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Please consider donating to the GoFundMe below and showing your support as you canhttps://t.co/i2S9rHyP3t — Dirty South Soccer (@DirtySouthSoc) October 29, 2020