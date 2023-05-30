coriander chicken recipe: Delicious Bengali Coriander Chicken Recipe – Dhaniya Chicken Recipe

Dhaniya Chicken Recipe – Delicious Dhaniya Chicken – Coriander Chicken Recipe Bengali

Introduction

Dhaniya chicken is a popular Bengali dish that is loved by many. It is a delicious combination of succulent chicken pieces and fragrant coriander leaves. This dish is perfect for dinner parties or family gatherings. In this article, we will be sharing a step-by-step recipe for making dhaniya chicken at home.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces

1 cup coriander leaves, chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2-3 green chilies, chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 cup yogurt

2 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Follow these steps to make delicious dhaniya chicken:

Take a large bowl and add the chicken pieces, yogurt, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Heat the mustard oil in a large pan and add the chopped onions. Fry until the onions turn golden brown. Add the minced garlic, grated ginger, and green chilies. Fry for 1-2 minutes until the raw smell goes away. Add the marinated chicken to the pan and mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 15-20 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Once the chicken is almost cooked, add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Cook for another 5-10 minutes until the chicken is fully cooked and the gravy has thickened. Remove from heat and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.

Tips

Here are some tips to make the perfect dhaniya chicken:

Make sure to marinate the chicken for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend together.

Use fresh coriander leaves for the best flavor.

Adjust the amount of green chilies according to your taste.

If you don’t have mustard oil, you can use any vegetable oil instead.

To make the gravy thicker, you can add a tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with water.

Conclusion

Dhaniya chicken is a delicious Bengali dish that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is easy to follow and can be made with ingredients readily available in your pantry. The combination of succulent chicken pieces and fragrant coriander leaves makes this dish a crowd-pleaser. So, give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

