Corinne Templer Death -Dead – Obituary : Corinne Templer has Died .
Corinne Templer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Just heard that Corinne Templer has passed. Corinne was a feisty and determined lady who persevered in protecting and preserving #Ealing’s architecture https://t.co/b49nZgqPrX @EalCivSoc #RIP pic.twitter.com/mCx4SqXAVb
— Cllr Joanna K Dąbrowska 💙 (@JKDabrowska) December 18, 2020
Cllr Joanna K Dąbrowska @JKDabrowska Just heard that Corinne Templer has passed. Corinne was a feisty and determined lady who persevered in protecting and preserving #Ealing’s architecture
