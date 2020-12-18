Corinne Templer Death -Dead – Obituary : Corinne Templer has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Corinne Templer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Cllr Joanna K Dąbrowska @JKDabrowska Just heard that Corinne Templer has passed. Corinne was a feisty and determined lady who persevered in protecting and preserving #Ealing’s architecture

