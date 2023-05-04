“Cork City manager resignation” : Cork City Manager Colin Healy Resigns from Position

Colin Healy Resigns as Cork City Manager

Colin Healy has resigned from his position as the Cork City manager, just seven months after leading the team to the First Division title and promotion to the top tier of the Irish football pyramid. Liam Buckley, who was appointed Sporting Director on Wednesday afternoon, will take charge of Friday’s game against St Patrick’s Athletic alongside Liam Kearney and the rest of Healy’s backroom team.

Immediate Resignation

Healy’s decision comes in the immediate aftermath of a 5-0 loss to Bohemians at Dalymount Park, which was their fourth consecutive loss. The Rebel Army have only won two league games all season, against Dundalk and UCD, and they currently sit second from bottom.

Interim Basis to Full-Time Manager

Healy originally took charge of the club on an interim basis after Neale Fenn was sacked in October 2020. He was given the job on a full-time basis that Christmas Eve and he started life as a manager with a 2-1 victory over Cobh Ramblers in the First Division. City struggled for results during the first half of that season but they were regenerated by the arrivals of Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey. They shot up the table and ended up finishing in sixth position, four points off the play-off spots.

Promotion to the Premier Division

Healy strengthened that squad during the offseason by bringing in striker Ruairi Keating and defender Ally Gilchrist. This was the catalyst that led to a run that would culminate in the First Division title and promotion back to the Premier Division with just two games left to play. The manager was responsible for the development of a number of players that moved to clubs in England. This group includes Cathal Heffernan, David Harrington, Mark O’Mahony, and Franco Umeh.

Struggles in the Premier Division

City have struggled since they stepped up to the Premier Division, with just nine points collected from 13 games. Things started positively with a 4-0 win over UCD leading to draws with Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers. They were leading 4-2 at Tallaght Stadium with just 20 minutes to go and the Hoops salvaged a point with late goals from Simon Power and Lee Grace. City travelled to the Showgrounds and went into a 2-0 lead with Jonas Hakkinen and Ruairi Keating finding the back of the net. The Bit O’Red hit back with a penalty from Max Mata in the third minute of injury time and that made it 2-2. The club’s struggles started after a 1-0 win over Dundalk on Easter Monday at Turner’s Cross. That Friday evening they lost 1-0 at UCD in Dublin and Derry City beat them the following week at home. They then faced back-to-back games against Shelbourne and Bohemians and lost by an aggregate score of 7-1.

Next Steps for Cork City

Following Healy’s resignation, Buckley will take charge of the team in the interim. However, the Irish Examiner has reported that Buckley has no interest in becoming the permanent manager of Cork City. The club will need to find a new manager quickly to turn their season around and avoid relegation.

Overall, Healy’s tenure at Cork City had its ups and downs, with the highlight being the promotion to the Premier Division. However, the struggles in the top tier ultimately led to his resignation. The club will need to regroup and find a new manager who can help them climb the table and avoid relegation.

News Source : Dylan O'Connell

Source Link :Colin Healy steps down as Cork City manager/