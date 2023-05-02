“Cork Mayo rivalry” : Mayo and Cork face challenging Group 1 opposition

Tough Groups Drawn

The draw for the inaugural All-Ireland SFC group stages took place this afternoon in Croke Park, with Groups 1 and 2 looking the toughest, provided the provincial finals go to form.

16 Teams Drawn

The 16 teams were drawn today ahead of the provincial finals over the next two weekends, so the identities of half the teams are yet to be determined.

Group 1

Group 1 sees Mayo and Cork pitted against the winners of the Kerry-Clare Munster SFC final and the losers of the Dublin-Louth Leinster SFC final.

Group 2

Group 2 sets the winners of the Galway-Sligo Connacht SFC final against the losers of the Derry-Armagh Ulster SFC decider, along with Tyrone and 2022 Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath.

Group 3

Group 3 has the Leinster winners and beaten Connacht finalists alongside Roscommon and Kildare.

Group 4

Group 4 will contain the Ulster winners, beaten Munster finalists, Monaghan and Donegal.

Quarter-Finals

The group winners will advance straight to the quarter-finals, which will subject to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings and group stage pairings where possible.

Preliminary Quarter-Finals

The second-placed teams will host a third-placed team from another group in preliminary quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup Draw

The draw for the Tailteann Cup also took place, with favourites Cavan up against Offaly, Laois and London in Group 1. Group 2 contains Meath, Down, Tipperary and Waterford, while Group 3 houses Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow. Finally, Group 4 is made up of Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford and Leitrim.

The Tailteann Cup Games Begin

The Tailteann Cup games begin the weekend of 13/14 May. The teams that top the group advance directly to the quarter-finals, the four second-placed teams will play one of the three best third-placed teams or New York in preliminary quarter-finals.

Schedule of Matches

Round one games will take place on the weekend of 20/21 May or 27/28 May, followed by rounds two (3-4 June) and three (17-18 June), on a home, away and neutral basis, as laid out below. The schedule of matches is pre-determined with each team playing one home and one away game in the opening two rounds. Round Three fixtures will be played at neutral venues.

Games

Game 1: Seed 1 v Seed 3, Seed 2 v Seed 4

Game 2: Seed 3 v Seed 2, Seed 4 v Seed 1

Game 3: Seed 1 v Seed 2, Seed 3 v Seed 4