Corky Blankenship Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Corky Blankenship, a longtime activist in Denver’s LGBTQ community, died today of COVID-19.
Tributes
Very sad to learn about the passing of a #Denver #lgbtiq king, warrior, champion, and one of the nicest humans I’ve ever met. Mr. Corky Blankenship. Denver feels a little less gay today. Please cross the #rainbow bridge and smile down upon us. Until we meet again! 🏳️🌈♥️🥲 pic.twitter.com/owOc3KRqm6
The Center on Colfax
Today The Center on Colfax mourns the passing of Denver native and longtime LGBTQ activist, Corky Blankenship. Corky will be remembered for his love of life and his devotion to causes like homelessness and human rights.
Tammy Aaron
Nooo! Love him! Didn’t get to see him at any events in the last year. Amazing person! Sad! Will miss seeing him so much.
Jared Torres
So sad Corky Blankenship was a great person. Always enjoyed seeing him out in the community. RIP Corky
Robert Davies
My heart is broken – Corky was such a constant in the Denver gay community!.
