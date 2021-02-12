Corky Blankenship Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Corky Blankenship, a longtime activist in Denver’s LGBTQ community, died today of COVID-19.

Corky Blankenship, a longtime activist in Denver’s LGBTQ community, died today of COVID-19. He was 76. https://t.co/t7XrZKvJp2 via @kierannicholson pic.twitter.com/CSdcWR4czK — Matt Sebastian (@mattsebastian) February 12, 2021

Very sad to learn about the passing of a #Denver #lgbtiq king, warrior, champion, and one of the nicest humans I’ve ever met. Mr. Corky Blankenship. Denver feels a little less gay today. Please cross the #rainbow bridge and smile down upon us. Until we meet again! 🏳️‍🌈♥️🥲 pic.twitter.com/owOc3KRqm6 — Nick Ota-Wang, MA | He/Him/His 🏳️‍🌈 🎻 🐘 🐶 📖 (@NickOtaWang) February 12, 2021

The Center on Colfax

Today The Center on Colfax mourns the passing of Denver native and longtime LGBTQ activist, Corky Blankenship. Corky will be remembered for his love of life and his devotion to causes like homelessness and human rights.

Tammy Aaron

Nooo! Love him! Didn’t get to see him at any events in the last year. Amazing person! Sad! Will miss seeing him so much.

Jared Torres

So sad Corky Blankenship was a great person. Always enjoyed seeing him out in the community. RIP Corky

Robert Davies

My heart is broken – Corky was such a constant in the Denver gay community!.