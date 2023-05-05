Corky Lee Cause Of Death : Honoring Corky Lee: Trailblazer in Asian American Photography

Honoring Corky Lee: Trailblazer in Asian American Photography.

Corky Lee: The Pioneer of Asian American Photography

Corky Lee, a renowned Asian American photographer, passed away on January 27, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications. He was 73 years old. Lee’s legacy will always be remembered as he was one of the pioneers of Asian American photography. He was known for his iconic portraits of Asian Americans and their experiences in the United States.

Early Life and Career

Lee was born in Queens, New York, in 1948. His parents were Chinese immigrants, and he was raised in a predominantly white neighborhood. As a child, he often felt isolated and discriminated against, which motivated him to become an activist and documentarian. Lee began his career as a photographer in the 1970s, during the rise of the Asian American civil rights movement.

Photography and Social Change

Lee’s photography focused on the experiences of Asian Americans in the United States. He captured the struggles and triumphs of Asian Americans, from the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II to the fight for civil rights and equality for all Asian Americans. Lee’s work was not only a reflection of the Asian American community, but it also served as a catalyst for social change.

One of Lee’s most iconic photos is the “Miss Chinatown USA” photograph. The photo, taken in 1975, shows a group of Chinese American beauty pageant contestants posing in front of a Chinatown storefront. The photo was a commentary on the Western beauty standards that were imposed on Asian American women. Lee’s photo challenged these standards and celebrated the beauty of Asian American women.

Lee’s work also focused on the lives of Asian American immigrants. He documented their struggles and achievements as they navigated a new country and culture. Lee’s photos were a reminder that the American dream was not just for white Americans but for all who lived in the United States.

Recognition and Legacy

Lee’s work was recognized by many organizations, including the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the Asian American Arts Alliance, and the Asian American Journalists Association. He was also awarded the Visionary Award by the New York City Council in 2019.

Lee’s passing is a significant loss for the Asian American community and the photography world. He was a voice for the voiceless and an advocate for equality and justice for all. Lee’s work will continue to inspire future generations of Asian American photographers and activists.

Conclusion

Corky Lee’s legacy will always be remembered as a pioneer of Asian American photography. His work was a reflection of the Asian American community and a catalyst for social change. Lee’s photography challenged Western beauty standards, celebrated the lives of Asian American immigrants, and documented the struggles and triumphs of Asian Americans. Lee’s passing is a significant loss, but his work will continue to inspire and empower future generations.