corky lee Dead Death – Obituary : Honoring Corky Lee: An Innovator in Asian American Photography

Honoring Corky Lee: A Groundbreaking Figure in Asian American Photography

On January 27, 2021, the world lost a legendary photographer and fierce advocate for social justice, Corky Lee. Lee, who was 73 years old at the time of his passing, was known for his powerful and iconic images that captured the struggles and triumphs of Asian Americans and other marginalized communities.

Early Life and Career

Corky Lee was born in Queens, New York City, in 1948, to Chinese immigrant parents. Growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood, Lee experienced racism and discrimination firsthand. It was during his teenage years that Lee became interested in photography and began taking pictures of his family, friends, and community.

Using Photography as a Tool for Social Justice

During the 1960s and 1970s, Lee became involved in the Asian American civil rights movement. He used his camera as a tool for social justice, documenting protests, rallies, and demonstrations. Lee’s photographs were featured in newspapers, magazines, and exhibitions, raising awareness of the issues facing Asian Americans at the time.

Lee was also known for his portraits of Asian American celebrities, politicians, and activists. His subjects included Bruce Lee, Yuri Kochiyama, Grace Lee Boggs, and many others who were instrumental in the fight for Asian American rights.

An Advocate for Marginalized Communities

Lee’s work was not limited to Asian American issues. He was also a champion of other marginalized communities, including African Americans, Native Americans, and LGBTQ+ people. He believed that photography could be a powerful tool for social change and used his camera to amplify the voices of the unheard.

The “Golden Venture” Photograph

Lee’s most famous photograph is probably the one he took of the “Golden Venture” shipwreck in 1993. The ship was carrying 286 Chinese immigrants who were seeking asylum in the United States. The ship ran aground off the coast of Queens, and ten passengers died. Lee’s photograph of a group of survivors huddled together under a tarp became an iconic image of the struggle for immigrant rights.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Mentorship

In addition to his photography, Lee was also a mentor and advocate for young Asian American artists. He encouraged them to tell their own stories and to use their art to make a difference in the world. Lee’s legacy will live on through his photographs and the impact he had on the Asian American community and beyond. He was a pioneer in Asian American photography and a fearless advocate for social justice. His work reminds us that photography can be a powerful force for change and that we all have the power to make a difference in the world.