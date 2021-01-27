Corky Lee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Corky Lee, the unofficial photo laureate of the Asian-American community, has died of COVID.

By | January 27, 2021
Corky Lee, the unofficial photo laureate of the Asian-American community has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

TWN is very sorry to hear of Corky Lee’s passing from COVID. He was the “Asian American Photojournalist” – covering so much history that might otherwise been lost. RIP Corky.

Posted by Third World Newsreel on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Jennifer 8. Lee @jenny8lee Corky Lee, the unofficial photo laureate of the Asian-American community, has died of COVID. The photo that epitomizes his work was this recreation of the famed Golden Spike Transcontinental Railroad with descendants of railroad workers.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jenn | Reappropriate @reappropriate wrote
Sad news circulating the Asian American media space today: Corky Lee, the unofficial photographer of the Asian American community, passed this morning of COVID.

On behalf of Pan Asian’s board, artists & staff, our heart goes out to Corky Lee and his family in this time of loss.
Corky will always be remembered by our community for his lifetime of friendship & his photo journal genius.
Corky Lee just passed away. I’m heartbroken.
He was a pillar of our NY community, a pioneering documenter of our history and a good friend. He’ll be deeply missed. And impossible to replace.
You were always too active to rest before, Corky. I hope you’re resting in peace now.

