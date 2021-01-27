Corky Lee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Corky Lee, the unofficial photo laureate of the Asian-American community, has died of COVID.
TWN is very sorry to hear of Corky Lee’s passing from COVID. He was the “Asian American Photojournalist” – covering so much history that might otherwise been lost. RIP Corky.
Posted by Third World Newsreel on Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Corky Lee, the unofficial photo laureate of the Asian-American community, has died of COVID. The photo that epitomizes his work was this recreation of the famed Golden Spike Transcontinental Railroad with descendants of railroad workers. https://t.co/oWa3oWPLsS
— Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) January 27, 2021
Jenn | Reappropriate @reappropriate wrote
Sad news circulating the Asian American media space today: Corky Lee, the unofficial photographer of the Asian American community, passed this morning of COVID.
One of his projects was to recreate the Golden Spike photo with the missing Chinese Americans who helped build the Transcontinental Railroad but excluded from the celebration when it was complete. Here is my post I wrote in 2014 about Corky’s efforts: https://t.co/QbeKOaKQhZ
— Jenn | Reappropriate (@reappropriate) January 27, 2021
