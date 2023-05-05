Corky Lee Obituary : A Tribute to Corky Lee: Honoring the Groundbreaking Photographer of Asian American Heritage

Honoring Corky Lee: A Salute to the Groundbreaking Photographer of Asian American Origin

Remembering Corky Lee: Pioneering Asian American Photographer and Advocate for Social Justice

Introduction

On January 27, 2021, the world of photography and social justice lost a trailblazer. Corky Lee, a pioneering Asian American photographer, passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Lee’s legacy lives on through his powerful images, which continue to inspire and challenge viewers to this day.

Early Life and Career

Born in Queens, New York, in 1948, Lee grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood. He often felt isolated and invisible, which fueled his determination to use his camera to tell the stories of Asian Americans and other marginalized communities. Lee’s interest in photography began in high school, where he began taking pictures for the school newspaper. He later attended Queens College and received a degree in Chinese studies, which he used to deepen his understanding of Asian American history and culture.

Advocacy for Social Justice

Lee’s photography career began in the 1970s, during a time of intense political and social upheaval. He documented protests and demonstrations, capturing the energy and passion of the Asian American activists who were fighting for their rights. Lee’s images were used in newspapers and magazines across the country, helping to raise awareness of the Asian American experience and the issues that were important to the community.

One of Lee’s most iconic images is his photograph of the Chinese American community in New York City’s Chinatown celebrating the end of the Vietnam War. The image, which shows a crowd of people holding up a sign that reads “We are all Americans,” captures the complex identity of Asian Americans and their sense of belonging to both their ancestral culture and their adopted country.

Lee’s work was not limited to Asian American issues, however. He was a passionate advocate for social justice and used his camera to document the struggles of other marginalized communities, including African Americans, Native Americans, and LGBTQ+ individuals. He believed that photography could be a powerful tool for social change, and he used his talent to raise awareness of the issues that were important to him.

Recognition and Legacy

Throughout his career, Lee was recognized for his contributions to the field of photography and his advocacy for social justice. He received numerous awards and honors, including the Asian American Arts Alliance’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the New York City Council’s John V. Lindsay Award for Public Service. In 2020, he was named a National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a traditional artist in the United States.

Corky Lee’s passing is a great loss to the Asian American community and the world of photography. His images continue to inspire and challenge us to this day, reminding us of the power of photography to document history, advocate for social justice, and tell the stories of those who have been marginalized and overlooked. As we remember Corky Lee, let us honor his legacy by continuing to use our cameras as tools for social change and by amplifying the voices of those who have been silenced for too long.