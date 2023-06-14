Cormac McCarthy, American author, dies at age 90 (1933 – 2023) – UK News

Cormac McCarthy, Legendary Author, Passes Away at 90

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cormac McCarthy, one of America’s greatest writers, at the age of 90. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Road,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “Blood Meridian” died peacefully at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

McCarthy’s work was known for its stark and powerful prose, exploring themes of violence, morality, and the human condition. He was widely regarded as one of the most important writers of the 20th and 21st centuries, with his influence extending beyond literature to film and popular culture.

McCarthy’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of writers and readers alike. He will be greatly missed.

