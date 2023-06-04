Coromandel Express driver cleared in Odisha train accident that killed 288 people

Coromandel Express and Balasore train accident suspect interlocking system malfunction : Coromandel Express driver cleared in Balasore train accident that killed 288

The Railway Board officials have stated that the Coromandel Express was not over-speeding and had received a green signal to enter a loop line where a goods train was stationary, effectively clearing the driver of any responsibility for the accident that killed 288 people in Odisha’s Balasore district. The interlocking system is thought to have been a contributing factor to the accident, and officials have identified issues with the point machine and electronic interlocking system as the root cause. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the system is both “error-proof and tamper-proof,” and even if it fails, all signals will turn red, and train operations will stop.

Read Full story : Virtual clean chit to Coromandel Express driver, was not over-speeding

News Source : bsindia

