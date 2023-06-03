Coromandel Express Train Accident Route : Tragedy on the Tracks: The Coromandel Express Train Accident Route

The Coromandel Express Train Accident: A Tragic Event on the Tracks

Introduction:

The Coromandel Express is a popular passenger train that travels between Howrah in West Bengal and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. This train is known for its speed and punctuality, and it is one of the most preferred modes of transport for people travelling between these two cities.

However, on August 28, 2019, tragedy struck the Coromandel Express when it derailed near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The accident claimed the lives of two people and injured several others. In this article, we will explore the route of the Coromandel Express and the details of the accident.

Route of the Coromandel Express:

The Coromandel Express covers a distance of 1652 km and passes through several major cities and towns. The train starts from Howrah in West Bengal and travels through the following cities and towns:

Kharagpur

Balasore

Bhadrak

Cuttack

Bhubaneswar

Khurda Road

Brahmapur

Palasa

Srikakulam Road

Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam

Rajahmundry

Eluru

Vijayawada

Nellore

Gudur

Chennai

The journey takes approximately 28 hours, and the train runs daily. The Coromandel Express is a superfast train and covers the entire distance without any major stops.

Details of the accident:

On August 28, 2019, the Coromandel Express derailed near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred around 2:30 am when the train was travelling from Howrah to Chennai. The train was passing through a curve when the engine and nine coaches derailed, causing chaos and devastation.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that heavy rainfall and waterlogging might have played a role. The tracks were reportedly submerged in water, and the train may have skidded due to the wet surface.

The accident claimed the lives of two people, including the driver of the train, and injured several others. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, and the authorities launched a massive rescue operation to clear the tracks and restore normalcy.

The impact of the accident was severe, and it disrupted train services in the region for several hours. The Coromandel Express was stranded on the tracks, and several other trains were diverted or cancelled. The authorities worked tirelessly to clear the tracks and restore train services, and normalcy was finally achieved after several hours.

Conclusion:

The Coromandel Express is a lifeline for millions of people travelling between Howrah and Chennai. The train is known for its speed, punctuality, and safety, and it has been serving passengers for several decades. However, the recent accident has raised concerns about the safety of train travel and the need for better infrastructure and maintenance.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, and steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The safety of passengers is of paramount importance, and measures must be taken to ensure that train travel remains safe, reliable, and convenient. We hope that the Coromandel Express will continue to serve passengers with the same efficiency and safety that it has been known for.

