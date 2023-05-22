Corona Man Identified by Coroner as Victim in Fatal 91 Freeway Accident on Sunday

Cory Hunter Obituary

Cory Hunter, a beloved member of the Corona community, passed away on Sunday, August 15th, 2021. He was tragically killed in a car accident on the 91 Freeway in Corona.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Cory was known for his kind heart and his dedication to helping others. He spent many years volunteering at local charities and community events, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He was also a devoted husband and father, and his family meant the world to him.

A Tragic Accident

Cory’s life was cut short in a senseless and tragic accident on the 91 Freeway. According to reports, he was driving home from work early Sunday morning when his car was struck by another vehicle. The impact caused Cory’s car to spin out of control and collide with the center divider. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mourning the Loss of a Community Leader

Cory’s passing has left a deep hole in the hearts of those who knew him. He was a beloved member of the Corona community, and his loss will be felt by many. Friends and family have shared their memories of Cory on social media, describing him as a kind and generous man who always put others first.

A Call to Action

As we mourn the loss of Cory, we must also take action to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The 91 Freeway has long been known as a dangerous stretch of road, and it’s time for our community leaders to take action to improve safety measures. We must also remember to always drive responsibly and to prioritize the safety of ourselves and others on the road.

A Lasting Legacy

Cory may be gone, but his legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched. He will be remembered as a selfless individual who dedicated his life to serving others. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the impact he had on our community and strive to continue his legacy of kindness and compassion.

In Loving Memory

Cory is survived by his wife and two children, as well as his parents and siblings. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, August 20th, at the Corona Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the local charity that meant so much to Cory, the Corona Cares Foundation.

