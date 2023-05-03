Coronation rehearsals : Coronation Rehearsals Draw Crowds to the Mall in Anticipation

Setting Up Camp for the King’s Coronation

Excitement is building along the Mall as royal fans set up tents and prepare for the King’s Coronation on Saturday. At least 15 tents have already been positioned along the Mall, giving fans a preview of the view they will have of the King as he makes his way to Westminster Abbey in the same Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

First in Line for the King’s Coronation

John Loughrey, 68, claims to be the first person to set up his tent on the Mall on April 27, nine days before the Coronation. Loughrey is a seasoned royal event camper, having spent a month camping out after the birth of Princess Charlotte. He explains that he enjoys the build-up to the event, the rehearsals, and seeing people throughout the day. He also notes the number of tourists who come to watch the festivities and wish they had similar events in their own countries.

Why This Spot?

Loughrey and his group carefully researched and picked the spot where they set up camp. They chose this location because there are no trees blocking the view of the Red Arrows, an aerobatic display team of the Royal Air Force.

Preparing for the Coronation

The coronation is a grand affair, and preparations are underway. Soldiers and military bands can be seen practicing protocols on the Mall, while the carriage and regiments of horses make their way past Downing Street. The event promises to be a spectacular display of tradition, pageantry, and royal pomp, and thousands of people are expected to line the streets to catch a glimpse of the King and his entourage.

The Significance of the Coronation

The King’s Coronation is an important event in the history of the monarchy. It marks the moment when the King assumes his rightful place as the head of state. The ceremony is steeped in tradition and symbolism, with the King taking an oath to uphold the laws of the country and serve his people to the best of his ability. The event is also an opportunity for the people of the United Kingdom to come together and celebrate their rich history and cultural heritage.