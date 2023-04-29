Coronation Street Barbara Young – Doreen Fenwick Obituary – Cause of Death : Honoring Barbara Young: A Tribute to Doreen Fenwick from Coronation Street

Honoring Barbara Young: A Salute to Doreen Fenwick of Coronation Street

Remembering Barbara Young: The Beloved Actress of Coronation Street

For many fans of the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street, actress Barbara Young will always be remembered for her portrayal of the beloved character Doreen Fenwick. Young passed away on March 24, 2021, at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy that will always be cherished by those who knew and loved her.

A Talented Actress with a Heart of Gold

Young began her career in entertainment as a stage actress, appearing in productions of such classic plays as The Importance of Being Earnest and The Merchant of Venice. She later transitioned to television, where she appeared in a number of popular British shows, including Doctor Who, Z Cars, and The Bill. However, it was her role as Doreen Fenwick on Coronation Street that truly endeared her to fans around the world.

A Beloved Character on Coronation Street

Doreen Fenwick was introduced to Coronation Street in 1960 as the wife of the show’s resident milkman, Trevor Fenwick. Over the years, she became a beloved member of the show’s ensemble cast and was involved in many memorable storylines. One of her most notable moments came in 1987, when Doreen was diagnosed with breast cancer. The storyline was praised for its honest portrayal of the disease and its impact on Doreen and her loved ones.

Throughout her time on Coronation Street, Young brought a warmth and sincerity to the character of Doreen that made her an instant fan favorite. She was able to balance the character’s comedic moments with her more dramatic scenes, creating a fully realized and relatable character that audiences could connect with.

A Talented Voice Actress

In addition to her work on Coronation Street, Young was also a celebrated voice actress, lending her talents to a number of animated shows and films. She provided the voice of Nanny Plum in the popular children’s series Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom and also appeared in such films as The Secret of NIMH and Watership Down.

A Kind and Generous Soul

Despite her success and popularity, Young remained humble and gracious throughout her life. She was known for her kindness and generosity, always taking the time to connect with fans and fellow actors alike. Her passing was felt deeply by those who knew her, and the outpouring of love and support from fans around the world was a testament to the impact she had on so many lives.

A Lasting Legacy

In the end, Barbara Young’s legacy will be defined by her talent, her kindness, and her unwavering dedication to her craft. She will always be remembered as a beloved member of the Coronation Street family and a true icon of British television. Her memory will live on through her work and the countless lives she touched over the course of her remarkable career. Rest in peace, Barbara Young. You will be deeply missed.