“Coroner IDs men killed in double fatal crash in Dayton” – victim name mentioned

Hurr (victim) : “Coroner IDs men killed in double fatal crash in Dayton” – victim names mentioned

A double fatal crash in Dayton resulted in the death of one man, identified as Hurr. According to a witness, a Chevrolet was travelling at high speed and swerved left to avoid hitting the witness’s vehicle, hitting a raised median in the process. The vehicle then crashed into a tree. Hurr was the only occupant and was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus where he was pronounced dead. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation by the Kettering police.

News Source : Kristen Spicker, Holly Souther

