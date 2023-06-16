Coroner’s Office Confirms Fatality in Rice Street Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late on Thursday night, a shooting occurred in south Columbus resulting in the death of a man. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Deyon Wade, who was pronounced dead on the scene on Rice Street at 9:59 p.m. The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Wade’s next of kin have been notified, and an autopsy will be conducted on his body. As of now, there is no additional information available on the shooting. WRBL News 3 will provide further updates as they become available.

News Source : Nicole Sanders

Source Link :Man dead in shooting on Rice Street: Coroner’s Office/