Tyler Abel : Corrections officer Tyler Abel killed by law enforcement officers in Western Wisconsin shooting

A corrections officer who worked at the Stillwater prison was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Western Wisconsin on Saturday night. The man, identified as Tyler Abel by Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, was shot outside his home after a woman called 911 to report her husband was “out of control” and threatening to bring out his AR. When officers arrived, the man threatened them with a hunting rifle and was shot by a sheriff’s deputy and a New Richmond police officer. Abel had recently changed careers and had been working as a corrections officer since April 2022. The shooting is being investigated by the Polk County sheriff’s office, and the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Read Full story : Wisconsin man killed by law enforcement was Minnesota corrections officer, authorities say – Twin Cities /

News Source : Kristi Miller

Wisconsin man killed Law enforcement Minnesota corrections officer Twin Cities Authorities say