Corrugated Presentation Board. : Pacon Corrugated Presentation Board, 48″x36″, with a Variety of 4 Colors (37654)

Tri-fold, single-walled corrugated display boards are a versatile and eco-friendly option for all types of projects and displays. These boards are commonly used in classrooms, science fairs, and trade shows to showcase information and artwork. The boards come in a variety of colors, including red, green, yellow, and blue, and are designed with a high percentage of recycled material. The boards are also colored on the front and natural kraft on the back, which adds to their versatility.

One of the most significant benefits of using tri-fold, single-walled corrugated display boards is their durability. These boards are made with a high percentage of recycled material, which makes them more resilient and long-lasting than traditional cardboard or poster board. The corrugated design of the boards also adds to their strength, making them able to withstand the wear and tear of frequent use. This durability is especially important for science fairs and trade shows, where displays are often transported from one location to another.

Another advantage of using these display boards is their versatility. The boards come in a variety of colors, which makes them ideal for creating eye-catching displays. The colored front of the board allows for creativity and personalization, while the natural kraft back provides a neutral background that does not distract from the content of the display. Additionally, the tri-fold design of the board allows for easy storage and transport. The boards can be folded up for convenient storage, and they are lightweight enough to be carried by one person.

In addition to their durability and versatility, tri-fold, single-walled corrugated display boards are also an eco-friendly option. The boards are made with a high percentage of recycled material, which reduces their impact on the environment. This is especially important in today’s world, where sustainability is becoming increasingly important. By using these display boards, individuals can reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future. The boards are also designed with 5% post-consumer material, which further enhances their eco-friendliness.

Overall, tri-fold, single-walled corrugated display boards are an excellent option for anyone looking to create a durable, versatile, and eco-friendly display. These boards are commonly used in classrooms, science fairs, and trade shows, and they come in a variety of colors to suit any need. The boards are made with a high percentage of recycled material, which makes them an eco-friendly option. Additionally, the boards are designed with a tri-fold design, which allows for easy storage and transport. Whether you’re showcasing artwork or presenting important information, tri-fold, single-walled corrugated display boards are the perfect choice.



