Anthony & Aaliyah Bowman Missing Since June 11, 2023

The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a possible child kidnapping that took place in Cortland at approximately 11:00 PM on June 11, 2023. Anthony & Aaliyah Bowman have been reported missing since that time.

