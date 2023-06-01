Corunna Police Department Officer Arch Ravert from Lapeer MI Passes Away

Arch Ravert: Remembering the Corunna Police Department Officer

Introduction

The Corunna Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, Officer Arch Ravert. Ravert passed away on July 1st, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to the community. This article will reflect on the life and career of Officer Ravert and the impact he had on those around him.

Early Career

Arch Ravert began his law enforcement career in 1985 as a corrections officer with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department. In 1994, he joined the Corunna Police Department as a patrol officer. He quickly gained a reputation as a dedicated and professional officer, earning the respect of his fellow officers and the community he served.

Dedication to the Community

Officer Ravert was known for his commitment to community policing. He took the time to get to know the people he served, often stopping to chat with residents and business owners while on patrol. He was also involved in several community initiatives, including the department’s annual Shop with a Cop program, which provides holiday gifts to local children in need.

Impact on Colleagues

Officer Ravert’s impact extended beyond the community he served. His colleagues remember him as a mentor and friend, always willing to lend a listening ear or offer advice. His dedication to his work and his positive attitude were an inspiration to those around him.

Legacy

Officer Arch Ravert’s legacy will be felt for years to come. His commitment to service and his dedication to the community will continue to inspire those who knew him. The Corunna Police Department has lost a valued member of their team, but Officer Ravert’s impact on the department and the community will not be forgotten.

Conclusion

Officer Arch Ravert was a dedicated and professional law enforcement officer who made a lasting impact on the Corunna community. His legacy of service and commitment will continue to inspire those who knew him. The Corunna Police Department and the community they serve will miss him dearly. Rest in peace, Officer Ravert.

Arch Ravert Lapeer MI obituary Corunna Police Department mourning officer’s death Arch Ravert Lapeer MI funeral arrangements Corunna Police Department honors fallen officer Arch Ravert Lapeer MI legacy and impact