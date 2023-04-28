Cory Cregan Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Honoring Cory Cregan: A Life Tragically Ended

“Cory Cregan: A Life Tragically Ended Too Soon”

Cory Cregan: A Life Cut Short

Early Life and Education

Cory Cregan was born on January 7, 1994, in Edison, New Jersey. He was the middle child of three siblings and his family was close-knit. He attended Edison High School, where he was a member of the marching band and played in the jazz ensemble. He was also a member of the school’s audio-visual club and was known for his technical skills.

After graduating from high school in 2012, Cory attended Middlesex County College, where he studied music. He continued to play the guitar and was in the process of recording an album when he died. His passion for music was evident in everything he did, and he was well-respected by his peers and instructors.

A Life of Passion and Dedication

Cory was a vibrant young man with a bright future ahead of him. He had a passion for music and a talent for playing the guitar. He was also a loving son, brother, and friend. His dedication to his craft and his friendly personality made him well-liked by all who knew him. He worked at a local grocery store and was known for his outgoing personality and willingness to help others.

A Tragic End

On the night of November 4, 2014, Cory was driving home from a band rehearsal when he was involved in a car accident. He was killed instantly. The news of his death shocked his family, friends, and the community. He was only 20 years old.

A Legacy of Love and Support

The outpouring of love and support for Cory’s family was overwhelming. A memorial service was held at the high school, where hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects. His friends and fellow musicians played music in his honor, and his family shared stories and memories of Cory.

Cory’s legacy lives on through the Cory Cregan Memorial Scholarship, which was established by his family. The scholarship is awarded each year to a student at Edison High School who is pursuing a career in music. It is a fitting tribute to a young man who had so much talent and potential.

Remembering Cory Cregan

In remembering Cory Cregan, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. He was a young man who lived life to the fullest and brought joy to those around him. He will always be remembered for his kindness, his talent, and his love of music.