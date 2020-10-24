Cory Taylor Death – Dead : Drug Trafficker Cory Taylor of Holyoke Found Dead.
Police discovered alleged marijuana trafficker Cory A. Taylor’s body in a vacant building Thursday, Taylor’s attorney confirmed.
The building is near what law enforcement officials described as a “luxury dwelling” Taylor created in a former firehouse on Main Street. According to a statement posted online on October 23. 2020 by MSN
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.