COSMO DIALE Death -Obituary – Dead : COSMO DIALE FROM GENERATIONS has Died .
COSMO DIALE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Lwandle Ongeziwe Ndlovu 3 hrs · RIP COSMO DIALE FROM GENERATIONS
Tributes
———————— –
Lwandle Ongeziwe Ndlovu wrote
Lesley Anele Mtshali don’t laugh broe I’m dead Crc he’s dead.
Makhari Uhone Given wrote
His latest post was 3hrs ago he seems to be happy how could it go viral within an hour
R.i p cosmo diale may his soul rest in peace
Phage Khosi Bobo wrote
How can i lie about something like this?
Phage Khosi Bobo wrote
I just saw it on news few hours ago
Lorraine Mokgaetsi wrote
Phage khosi Bobo Cosmo diale o mofeng?
