“cost cuts in Dell’s quarterly profit”: Cost-cutting measures help Dell post better-than-expected results in Q1 profit drop.

Posted on June 2, 2023

Better Cost Controls Help Dell Technologies Beat Q1 Profit Estimates

Dell Technologies Inc announced on Thursday that better cost controls had helped the company beat estimates for its first-quarter profit. This is a positive sign for personal computer makers after months of cratering demand. However, the results contrast with those of rivals HP Inc and Lenovo Group. Although a full recovery remains some way off, Dell’s announcement is an encouraging sign for the industry.

Shares Down 2%

Shares in Dell Technologies fell by 2% after the announcement, reversing gains of 5%. The stock was briefly halted during regular trading hours when the company announced results earlier than scheduled.

Pricing Discipline and Reduced Operating Expenses

Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer of Dell, said, “We maintained pricing discipline, reduced operating expenses, and our supply chain continued to perform well after normalizing ahead of competitors.” Total operating expenses fell 6% to $3.57 billion during the first quarter.

Q1 Results

The company’s revenue dropped 20% to $20.92 billion, but came in above analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Demand for desktops and laptops slumped after a pandemic-driven rush for work-from-home equipment, leading to a pile-up in inventory amid an uncertain economic outlook. Dell’s client solutions unit, which is home to its consumer and enterprise PC business, posted a 23% fall in sales, while the infrastructure solutions unit, which includes servers, storage devices, and networking hardware, saw an 18% decline.

Excluding items, Dell earned $1.31 per share, compared with estimates of 86 cents.

Q2 Revenue Forecast Below Expectations

The Texas-based company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $20.2 billion and $21.2 billion, below expectations of $21.2 billion at midpoint. Dell also warned that IT spending would stay cautious.

Conclusion

Dell Technologies’ better cost controls have helped the company beat estimates for its first-quarter profit, providing a positive sign for personal computer makers after months of cratering demand. Dell’s announcement is an encouraging sign for the industry, although a full recovery remains some way off. The company’s Q2 revenue forecast is below expectations, and it has warned that IT spending will remain cautious.

News Source : Shivam Shukla
Source Link :Dell’s quarterly profit drops less than feared on cost cuts/

