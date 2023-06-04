“Cotton balls bulk” : 200 Count of Amazon Basics Cotton Balls (Formerly Known as Solimo)

200 Count Amazon Basics Cotton Balls (Formerly Known as Solimo)



Price: $5.38

as of Jun 04,2023 19:33:28 UTC





Amazon Basics Cotton Balls, 200ct, 1-Pack (Previously Solimo) is a product that is 100% cotton and hypoallergenic. These cotton balls are perfect for makeup application and removal. They are also ideal for use with your favorite beauty and skincare products.

These cotton balls are safe and gentle for babies too. They can also be used for cleaning, crafts, and various uses in the home. The product dimensions are 3 x 7.5 x 14.5 inches and it weighs 4.66 ounces. The UPC is 195515010429 and the ASIN is B09497R2CN. The country of origin for these cotton balls is the USA.

Amazon.com Services LLC is the manufacturer of these cotton balls. They offer a satisfaction guarantee. If you aren’t satisfied with the product, you can get a refund for any reason within a year of purchase. This is a great assurance for customers who are buying the product for the first time.

In conclusion, Amazon Basics Cotton Balls, 200ct, 1-Pack (Previously Solimo) is a versatile product that can be used for various purposes. Its 100% cotton and hypoallergenic properties make it ideal for makeup application and removal. It is also perfect for use with beauty and skincare products. Customers can use it for cleaning, crafts, and other purposes in the home. The satisfaction guarantee offered by the manufacturer is a great assurance for customers.



