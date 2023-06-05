“Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set” : Full Size Solid Light Gray 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set Made of Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey

Solid Light Gray Full Cotton Jersey 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set by Amazon Basics



When it comes to bedding, it’s important to find a set that is comfortable, durable, and fits your personal style. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. However, Amazon has made it easier than ever to find high-quality bedding with their own brand of products. One of their popular offerings is the AmazonBasics Jersey Sheet Set.

This sheet set is imported and includes a full-size fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet measures 55 x 75 x 14 inches and is designed to fit mattresses up to 14 inches deep. The flat sheet measures 96 x 81 inches and the pillowcases each measure 20 x 30 inches. The set comes in a classic Light Gray color that will match any bedroom decor.

One of the standout features of this sheet set is the material it’s made from. The AmazonBasics Jersey Sheet Set is crafted from a soft and breathable jersey knit cotton. This material is known for its comfort and durability, making it perfect for bedding. Plus, the lightweight design ensures that this sheet set is suitable for all-season use. Whether you’re looking for a cozy set for winter or a breathable set for summer, this sheet set will provide the comfort you need.

Another great aspect of the AmazonBasics Jersey Sheet Set is how easy it is to care for. This sheet set is machine washable and dryer safe, making it simple to clean and maintain. You won’t have to worry about complicated washing instructions or special cleaning procedures. Simply toss it in the washing machine and dryer and you’re good to go.

In addition to being easy to care for, this sheet set is also designed to provide a snug fit on your mattress. The fitted sheet features deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 14 inches deep. Additionally, the jersey knit stretch ensures that the sheet fits perfectly without slipping or bunching up. You won’t have to worry about constantly adjusting your sheets or waking up to find that they’ve shifted during the night.

Lastly, it’s important to note that the AmazonBasics Jersey Sheet Set is made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory. This certification system ensures that textiles meet high safety and environmental standards. This means that you can feel good about your purchase knowing that it’s made with safe and sustainable practices.

Overall, the AmazonBasics Jersey Sheet Set is a great option for anyone looking for comfortable, durable, and easy-to-care-for bedding. With its soft and breathable jersey knit cotton material, snug fit, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, this sheet set is sure to provide you with the comfort and peace of mind you need for a good night’s sleep.



