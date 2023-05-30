“Council Camping Reviews”: The Nugget Newspaper: Camping Under Scrutiny by Council

The Sisters City Council to Revisit Camping Policies

The Sisters City Council has been tasked with establishing regulations and removal policies for camping in public spaces. The proposed ordinance intends to comply with ORS 195.550, which requires that any city law that regulates sitting, lying, sleeping, and/or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to the public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place, and manner.

In a public hearing, houseless and homeless advocacy groups reviewed the ordinance and reportedly agreed with much of the language and processes in the proposal. However, Councilor Susan Cobb expressed her concerns with some of the language in the ordinance, particularly regarding the humane treatment of the unhoused or homeless in public spaces.

Cobb stated, “Maybe I will learn my concerns are not well founded, but it certainly cannot hurt to have a rereading and perhaps improve the ordinance in a more humane and reasonable direction.”

As a result of Cobb’s concerns, the ordinance did not receive a unanimous vote from the council, and a second reading will take place at the June 14 City Council meeting. The council will have the opportunity to vote again and potentially make improvements to the ordinance.

Council President Andrea Blum was in favor of moving forward with the recommendations in the ordinance, citing the state’s requirement to establish regulations and the funding that may alleviate some of the issues the proposal addresses.

Many cities are required to have ordinances regarding the unhoused or homeless in public spaces to manage homeless campers and noncampers while protecting their residents and businesses. However, it is important to balance these requirements with the humane treatment of individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

As the Sisters City Council revisits their camping policies, they must consider the unique circumstances and needs of their community. The council should prioritize the safety and well-being of their residents while also ensuring that the ordinance is objectively reasonable as to time, place, and manner.

It is commendable that the council is taking the time to revisit the ordinance and potentially make improvements in a more humane and reasonable direction. It is crucial that cities approach the issue of homelessness with compassion and empathy and work towards finding solutions that prioritize the dignity and well-being of all individuals.

In conclusion, the Sisters City Council will have to take a second shot at nailing down policies on camping. The council must consider the concerns raised by Councilor Susan Cobb and strive to create a more humane and reasonable policy that balances the needs of their community with the objective requirements of the state. It is essential that cities approach the issue of homelessness with compassion and empathy, and work towards finding solutions that prioritize the dignity and well-being of all individuals.

News Source : The Nugget Newspaper

Source Link :Council reviews camping – The Nugget Newspaper/