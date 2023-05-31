“Counter Glove Slap Battles”: A Guide to Acquiring the Counter Glove in Slap Battles

How to Get Counter Glove in Slap Battles on Roblox

Roblox Slap Battles is a popular game on the Roblox platform. The game aims to fight other players using many types of gloves, such as Psycho and Sparky gloves. The game introduces new gloves occasionally, and the Counter Glove is one of the latest additions. It is a very powerful glove obtained by unlocking the Da Maze Runner Badge in Slap Battles. This guide will tell you how to get Counter Glove.

How To Get Da Maze Runner in Slap Battles

You can get the Counter Glove in Slap Battles by finding keypads, entering the correct numbers, finding the lever, and surviving from PIM. First, however, prepare for some grinding in the game since finding keypads might take time. So here are the steps you need to follow.

Equip any glove you can move fast, such as a Charge Glove. Go to the normal arena and find a keypad. The two locations you can find keypads are behind the trees on Moyai Island and Slapple Island. This is the first part of getting the Counter Glove in Slap Battles. Enter the correct code. The correct is equal to No. of players in your server x 25 +1100 – 7. The maximum number of players allowed on the server is 14. So calculating the code must not be difficult for you. You will be transported to the maze once you enter the correct code into the keypad. Next, find the lever and interact with it to go to the next phase. Survive from PIM and run until you see the blue light. Once you reach the blue light, you will get the Counter Glove and the Da Maze Runner Badge in Slap Battles.

What Is the Counter Glove in Slap Battles?

Counter Glove was introduced to Slap Battles on May 26, 2023. This unique equipment is equipped with hot pink squares fused with triangles, each bearing a red arrow pointing left. Its statistics also boast some serious power and speed, with a power of 53 and a speed of 17. Equipped with an ability called “Counter,” this glove allows the user to, true to its name, counter the next slap they receive. With a 7.5-second spawn cooldown and a normal cooldown of 18 seconds, the Counter Glove is not to be underestimated.

However, you must grind in the game and obtain the Counter Glove in Slap Battles. Also, it takes more time than most of the other previous gloves. But, still, the satisfaction of having it and its capabilities make the grind worth it. If you still need more visual support, the below video from Bilify might help.

