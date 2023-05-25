Counterfeit medication addiction: Becoming Addicted to Fentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Medication: A Woman’s Story

Lethal Counterfeit Drugs: The Hidden Danger in Our Medicine Cabinets

Mad’s story is not unique. In fact, it is becoming all too common. The rise of counterfeit drugs is a growing concern, not just in the United States, but worldwide. These fake medications, often sold through social media and other online platforms, are not only ineffective but can be deadly.

Counterfeit drugs are manufactured to look like legitimate medications but contain harmful substances. The most dangerous of these is Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is often used to cut other drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, to increase their potency. However, it is also being added to counterfeit prescription pills, such as Xanax and OxyContin, without the user’s knowledge.

The consequences of using these counterfeit drugs can be fatal. Fentanyl is highly addictive and can cause respiratory depression, leading to overdose and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), synthetic opioids, including Fentanyl, were responsible for over 36,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2019.

So, how are these counterfeit drugs getting into the hands of unsuspecting users? The answer lies in the complex network of drug trafficking. Most of the counterfeit drugs that end up in the United States come from drug cartels in Mexico. These cartels use Fentanyl to get their customers hooked, knowing that they will keep coming back for more. The drugs are then shipped to the United States, often through the mail, and sold through social media and other online platforms.

The problem with counterfeit drugs is that they are difficult to detect. They look like legitimate medications, and even the packaging can be convincing. However, there are some warning signs that users can look out for. For example, the pills may have a different shape or color than the legitimate medication. They may also have misspelled words or incorrect labeling.

The best way to protect yourself from counterfeit drugs is to only buy medications from legitimate sources. This means getting your prescriptions filled at a reputable pharmacy and avoiding online sellers that you do not know or trust. If you do buy medication online, make sure it is from a verified online pharmacy that requires a prescription.

It is also important to talk to your doctor about any concerns you have about your medication. They can help you identify any potential risks and make sure you are taking the medication as prescribed.

The rise of counterfeit drugs is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. We must work together to stop the flow of these deadly substances into our communities. This means increasing awareness and education about the dangers of counterfeit drugs and cracking down on the drug trafficking networks that are responsible for their distribution.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is help available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) offers a national helpline that provides free and confidential support 24/7. You can reach them at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

In conclusion, the dangers of counterfeit drugs cannot be overstated. They are a hidden danger in our medicine cabinets, and we must take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. By being vigilant and informed, we can help stop the spread of these deadly substances and prevent further tragedies.

News Source : Dr. Phil CBS

Source Link :How A Woman Says She Became Addicted To Counterfeit Medication Laced With Fentanyl/