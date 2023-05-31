“Country music blind auditions”: Amazing Blind Auditions of COUNTRY MUSIC on The Voice

Incredible COUNTRY MUSIC Blind Auditions on The Voice

The Voice is a popular singing competition show that has been on air since 2011. It features talented vocalists from all genres of music, including pop, rock, and country. Over the years, the show has produced some of the most iconic and renowned singers in the world, such as Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, and Chloe Kohanski. In this article, we will explore some of the most incredible country music blind auditions on The Voice.

1. Blake Shelton & RaeLynn – “Hell on Heels”

RaeLynn appeared on The Voice in 2012 and immediately captured the attention of Blake Shelton, one of the coaches. Her blind audition was a rendition of “Hell on Heels” by Pistol Annies, and it was a hit with the judges. The performance was energetic, fun, and showcased RaeLynn’s incredible voice. Blake Shelton was so impressed that he turned his chair almost immediately and became RaeLynn’s coach. The duo later performed the same song together in the show’s finale, which was a massive hit.

2. Danielle Bradbery – “Mean”

Danielle Bradbery was just 16 years old when she appeared on The Voice in 2013. Her blind audition was a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Mean,” which she performed flawlessly. Her voice was mature beyond her years, and the judges were blown away by her talent. Blake Shelton was the first to turn his chair, followed by Adam Levine and Shakira. Danielle eventually chose Blake as her coach, and she went on to win the competition that year.

3. Sundance Head – “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long”

Sundance Head appeared on The Voice in 2016 and delivered one of the most incredible country music performances the show has ever seen. His blind audition was a rendition of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long,” which showcased his powerful voice and soulful style. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton both turned their chairs, but Sundance ultimately chose Blake as his coach. Sundance went on to win the competition that year, and his blind audition was one of the highlights of the season.

4. Emily Ann Roberts – “I Hope You Dance”

Emily Ann Roberts appeared on The Voice in 2015 and delivered a stunning rendition of Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.” Her voice was soft, sweet, and filled with emotion, and it immediately captured the attention of the judges. Blake Shelton and Pharrell Williams both turned their chairs, but Emily ultimately chose Blake as her coach. She went on to become a finalist that year, and her blind audition remains one of the most memorable country performances on The Voice.

5. Jake Hoot – “When It Rains It Pours”

Jake Hoot appeared on The Voice in 2019 and delivered a powerful performance of Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours.” His voice was rich and soulful, and he showcased his range and control throughout the song. Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton all turned their chairs, but Jake ultimately chose Kelly as his coach. Jake went on to win the competition that year, and his blind audition was one of the most incredible country music performances on The Voice.

In conclusion, The Voice has produced some of the most iconic and renowned country music singers in the world. These incredible blind auditions have showcased the raw talent, emotion, and power of country music on the show. Whether it’s RaeLynn’s energetic performance of “Hell on Heels,” Sundance Head’s soulful rendition of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long,” or Emily Ann Roberts’ emotional delivery of “I Hope You Dance,” these performances will be remembered by country music fans for years to come.

News Source : Best of The Voice

