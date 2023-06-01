“Country Protection”: “Effective Measures Needed to Safeguard and Salvage Our Nation: Urgent Call to Government”

Georgia’s Prime Minister Speaks on Challenges Ahead of European Political Community Summit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili recently spoke about the challenges his country faces ahead of the 2nd European Political Community Summit (EPC) in Moldova. The event, held at Mimi Castle, a winery southeast of the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, brought together heads of state and government from across Europe, except for Russia and Belarus.

The Challenge of Occupation

One of the main challenges that Georgia faces is the issue of occupation. As Garibashvili pointed out, his country is partially and temporarily occupied, and this creates immense security concerns for the Georgian people. Despite not being a member of either the European Union or NATO, Garibashvili emphasized that his government is committed to taking the correct steps to protect and rescue their country.

The Importance of Peaceful Policy

Garibashvili also highlighted the importance of peaceful policy, stressing that his government has maintained peace and reinforced it with peaceful policy over the years. This approach has been instrumental in leading the country towards unification. However, the current situation requires more than just peaceful policy. It requires proactive measures to safeguard the security and well-being of Georgian citizens.

The Need for Security Guarantees

Garibashvili’s remarks underscore the urgent need for security guarantees for Georgia. With no security umbrella or guarantees in place, the country is vulnerable to external threats and aggression. The Prime Minister’s call for his government to take the correct steps in such an unpredictable environment to protect and rescue the country is a reminder of the importance of strong and decisive leadership in times of crisis.

The Role of the European Political Community

The EPC provides an excellent platform for leaders to come together and address the pressing issues facing Europe. The fact that heads of state and government from across the continent were in attendance at the event is a testament to its significance and relevance. For Georgia, the summit presents an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges it faces and to seek support from its European partners.

Conclusion

Garibashvili’s comments highlight the precarious situation that Georgia finds itself in. The country’s partial and temporary occupation, coupled with its lack of security guarantees, creates immense challenges for the Georgian people. However, the Prime Minister’s commitment to peaceful policy and his call for his government to take the correct steps to protect and rescue the country is a reassuring sign that Georgia is in capable hands. The EPC provides an ideal opportunity for Georgia to seek the support of its European partners and to work towards a brighter, more secure future for its citizens.

Source Link :PM: Gov’t must take correct steps to protect, rescue our country/

Project Management Performance Management Program Management Portfolio Management Policy Making