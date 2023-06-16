Couple and two children gunned down in Himamaylan City; Rolly and Imelda Fausto, the victims

On Wednesday night, June 14, 2023, a couple and their two children were killed by unidentified gunmen in Sitio Kangkiling, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City. The victims were identified as Rolly and Imelda Fausto and their two minor sons, aged 11 and 15 years old. (RMN Bacolod photo)

According to Himamaylan City deputy police chief Captain Arturo Margallo, the incident was reported to the police by the couple’s eldest daughter, Emily Fausto Hermino, on Thursday morning, June 15. She stated that she received information at around 10 pm on Wednesday that something bad had happened to her parents and two younger siblings, which prompted her to rush home. Upon arriving, she found her mother and two younger siblings riddled with bullets, while her father’s body was later discovered in a cornfield 50 meters away from their house. Police gathered information from the victims’ neighbors who heard several gunshots before discovering the victims. The two children were last seen watching television at a neighbor’s house. Himamaylan police are still investigating the incident, while the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) is urging potential witnesses to come forward.

Based on the investigation, Imelda’s body was found outside their house with a thermos in her hand. The 11-year-old son was lying on the floor inside the house, indicating that he may have been asleep when they were attacked, while the 15-year-old victim was believed to have attempted to escape as his body was found on the ladder of the house. The father, meanwhile, was believed to have already run away from their house in an attempt to escape from the assailants. All four victims suffered from fatal gunshot wounds on their heads and different parts of their bodies. The initial report stated that high-powered firearms were used to kill the victims.

Some of the neighbors said that the family had just transferred to the area in the past few months and was originally from Basay, Negros Oriental. The police are also verifying reports that Rolly is a rebel returnee.