Couple Arrested After Child Found in Dog Kennel: Travis Doss and Amanda Stamper

Travis Doss, victim of child abuse and neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm. : Couple Arrested After Child Found in Dog Kennel on Brink of Death in Nevada

Police have arrested a Nevada couple after discovering a child near death in a dog kennel, alongside other children who had been abused. Las Vegas police were alerted to the situation when a woman claimed her husband had threatened to kill her. The woman, later identified as Amanda Stamper, disclosed that there were children locked in a kennel at her home shared with Travis Doss. The responding officers found two children in the locked kennel, aged nine and 11. One had black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple bruises and marks, and was emaciated. Doctors said they had not seen a child so severely beaten since military tours of Afghanistan. Doss and Stamper were charged with six counts of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, with Doss also charged with sex trafficking and attempted murder.

News Source : Anders Anglesey

Child abuse Dog kennel incident Parental neglect Trauma recovery Child welfare investigation