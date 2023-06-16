Couple from Southern California, John Heathco and Abby Lutz, discovered deceased at a luxurious Mexican resort: Obituary

John Heathco and Abby Lutz Obituary: SoCal Couple Found Dead at Mexico Luxury Resort

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Heathco and Abby Lutz, a beloved couple from Southern California. They were found dead at a luxury resort in Mexico on November 10th, 2021.

John and Abby were high school sweethearts who had been together for over 10 years. They were known for their adventurous spirit and love of travel, often taking trips to exotic destinations around the world.

Their untimely death has left their friends and family in shock and mourning. John and Abby will be remembered for their kind hearts, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for each other.

We ask that you keep their families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest in peace, John and Abby.

