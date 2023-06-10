Couple killed in car-bike accident in Dhanbad, son critical

Dhanbad car accident victim Rana Das : Couple killed in Dhanbad car-bike accident, Harsh Singh’s car involved

A speeding car collided with a couple’s bike in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, resulting in the death of the husband and wife and leaving their son critically injured. The accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday when the family was returning home from a doctor’s appointment. According to the deceased’s brother, two Fortuner cars were racing on the road, and one of them hit the couple’s bike, causing them to fall. While the husband died on the spot, the wife succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to another hospital. The couple’s 12-year-old son survived but is in critical condition. BJP leader Ragini Singh visited the hospital to console the family, and the deceased husband’s brother claimed that the car involved in the accident belonged to Harsh Singh, brother-in-law of Jharia MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh.

Read Full story : Couple dies after speeding SUV rams into their bike in Jharkhand, son in critical condition /

News Source : Satyajeet Kumar

Jharkhand road accident Speeding SUV collision Bike accident in Jharkhand Fatal road accident in India Critical condition after road accident