Courtnay Eklund Death – Dead : Courtnay Eklund Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Courtnay Eklund has died, according to a statement posted online on October 25. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Words cannot explain what I’m feeling right now. I don’t have the answers but so many questions of why… when you didn’t show up for our planned get together for supper on Friday and your phone was off We knew something was not right.Even when you messaged to say you were an hour away from Regina we were so excited to see your beautiful smile and cheerfulness probably dressed in something colourful, ladybug something or sparkles I know whenever I see a ladybug i know it will be you saying your here watching over us!
You will be loved and missed forever till we meet again Courtnay Eklund you are not in pain and at peace up there with your brother Kyle RIP
Mel Mullinder
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Starla Dawn Rowsom wrote
Oh no so sorry Dallas ..so many tragedies happening..will keep you in my prayers.
Myra Christine R wrote
So sorry to hear about this beautiful soul. RIP Courtney. My deepest sympathy Dallas I know how close she was to you.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.