Courtnay Eklund Death – Dead :  Courtnay Eklund Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Words cannot explain what I’m feeling right now. I don’t have the answers but so many questions of why… when you didn’t show up for our planned get together for supper on Friday and your phone was off We knew something was not right.

Even when you messaged to say you were an hour away from Regina we were so excited to see your beautiful smile and cheerfulness probably dressed in something colourful, ladybug something or sparkles I know whenever I see a ladybug i know it will be you saying your here watching over us!