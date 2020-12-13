Courtney Elder Dead-Obituaries – Death : Courtney  Elder has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Courtney Elder Dead-Obituaries – Death : courtney elder obituary 2020 – Cause of Death Unknown.


Courtney Dawn Elder has died, according to a statement posted online on January 3, 2019.
Obituary for Courtney Dawn Elder Graveside services for Courtney Dawn Elder, 41, of Gilmer will be held at 10:00 a.m., January 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park with Bro. Ricky Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 4, 2019 at McWhorter Funeral Home.  According to her Obituary on usobit.com

Courtney Elder Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

