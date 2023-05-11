Courtney Leising : From Model to Entrepreneur: The Inspiring Journey of Courtney Leising

From Modeling Aspirations to Entrepreneurial Influence: The Ascendance of Courtney Leising

The Early Years

Courtney Leising’s passion for fashion and beauty began at a young age in New York City. Despite her aspirations to become a model, her mother encouraged her to focus on her education, and she went on to study finance at Fordham University while working as a model and intern at various fashion companies.

Discovering a Passion for the Beauty Industry

After college, Courtney began working in finance, but soon realized her true passion was in the beauty industry. She joined a hair extension company and quickly became one of the top salespeople in the company. However, she saw a gap in the market for high-quality hair extensions that were affordable and easy to use, and decided to start her own business.

Founding Glam Seamless

In 2012, Courtney founded Glam Seamless, a company that provides high-quality hair extensions that are easy to apply and affordable. Despite facing obstacles such as sexism and discrimination, she persevered, and her hard work paid off. Today, Glam Seamless is one of the most successful hair extension brands in the world, with a loyal following of customers, including celebrities and influencers.

Becoming a Role Model

Courtney’s success has made her a role model for women everywhere. She has proven that with hard work, determination, and creativity, anything is possible. Her story serves as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their passions and achieve their own success.

Conclusion

The rise of Courtney Leising is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. She has shown that with hard work and a little bit of luck, anyone can achieve their dreams. Her success in the beauty industry is only just beginning, and she has become an icon for women in entrepreneurship.